Falkirk church marks 160th anniversary with a ton of fun events over coming weeks
The church, in Kerse Lane, is one of the oldest in the Falkirk area and has links to the Forbes family of Callendar House, as well as the local ironworks industry.
Built by Robert Rowand Anderson – who also designed Edinburgh’s National Portrait Gallery – the listed building was consecrated in 1864 having cost £1350 to construct.
Christ Church serves Episcopalians, Anglicans and people of all faiths or none in Falkirk and the surrounding communities.
The church will be hosting a performance entitled Stepping Stones through Time – The First 100-ish Years of Christ Church Falkirk at the church on Friday, September 20 from 7.30pm to 9pm.
The show, which features The Fireflies and guests, is the first of many events to mark the 160-year milestone.
On Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27, the church will host open days from 11am to 2pm to allow visitors to view displays showing the history of the church.
On Friday, September 27, a folk music evening featuring Chapter 4 will take place from 7.30pm.
Further open days will take place at the church on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4 from 11am to 2pm.
Then on Saturday, October 5 a Festal Mass will take place at noon, followed by a buffet in the hall.
Sunday, October 6 will see a dedication ceremony from 10am.
People can visit Christ Church Falkirk website of the Facebook page for more information on events.
