Falkirk church group help build orphanage in Tanzania

A group of parishioners from Falkirk have helped change lives of orphans on the other side of the world.

All members of Trinity Church in the town centre, they travelled to Tanzania in May to help with the construction of a sustainable village on the shores of Lake Victoria.

During their stay, the ‘Tanzanian Twelve’ as they were known to friends back home, help build the first two houses of the orphanage up to roof level. A total of 40 homes are planned.

Now they are hosting an event on Wednesday, September 4 to tell everyone of their trip.

It will be held in Trinity Church at 7.30pm and entry is free.

Jean MacSween said: “It will give us a chance to tell people about the trip and to show our photos. It will also give us an opportunity to once more thank the individuals and companies that supported this project.

They worked with the Vine Trust, a Scottish charity which started in Bo’ness and works with partner organisations based in Tanzania & Peru, building family homes and orphanages and providing primary medical care through medical ships.

The project the Falkirk parishioners worked on was the Vine Trust’s largest project to date, the Kazunzu Village of Hope, where they want to build a number of homes that will accommodate up to six children who will live with a mama and each house will have its own vegetable garden to supplement their food supply.

The group raised over £36,000 to fund the cost of their trip.