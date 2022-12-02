News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk Christmas memorial service in Grahamston United Church

A Christmas memorial service has been organised by a Falkirk undertaker to take place this Sunday, December 4.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:36pm

It will be in Grahamston United Church at 5pm with refreshments afterwards in the church hall and is an opportunity for everyone to remember all those who have passed away

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors have worked with the church congregation to organise the service.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “All are welcome to remember all loved ones lost who won't be with us at Christmas.”

The service takes place this Sunday COVID 19, CORONA VIRUS - Decorating a Christmas Tree, decorations,
Falkirk