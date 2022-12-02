Falkirk Christmas memorial service in Grahamston United Church
A Christmas memorial service has been organised by a Falkirk undertaker to take place this Sunday, December 4.
It will be in Grahamston United Church at 5pm with refreshments afterwards in the church hall and is an opportunity for everyone to remember all those who have passed away
Merrilees Family Funeral Directors have worked with the church congregation to organise the service.
A spokesperson said: “All are welcome to remember all loved ones lost who won't be with us at Christmas.”