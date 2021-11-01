Falkirk Christmas: Lights switch-on event cancelled for second year in a row

The town centre will still be illuminated for the festive season – but there will be no big event.

The 2020 celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic, and this year’s switch-on, which was expected to draw a bumper crowd, will be replaced by an extended four-week schedule of entertainment.

The aim is to ensure the town embraces Christmas, but does so safely.

Picture Michael Gillen

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: “ We have extended the festive arrangements hosting a four-week period of entertainment in Falkirk and district centres allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the usual festive illuminations and tree while taking advantage of all the town has to offer.”

The focus is very much in keeping people safe as the district continues to face cases of COVID.

The statement added: “We have a range of precautionary measures, intended to reduce the spread of the virus and help maintain good progress as we continue to support the local economy and keep visitors and citizens safe.

“Encouraging people to meet safely outside, alongside good hygiene and safety practice will create safer conditions for local people, visitors to the area and bring support to local business at an important time in the retail calendar. “

