Falkirk Christmas babies: Niamh was an unexpected early arrival for Abigail and Jamie Gibson of Grangemouth

Her first baby decided to make an arrival 12 days early but not before giving Abigail and husband Jamie a few worrying moments.

Now safely returned to the family home in Wood Street, Grangemouth the new mum said she can hardly believe that her daughter is here already.

Abigail, 34, a dental nurse, explained: “My pregnancy had gone really smoothly up until the last few weeks.

"I was due on January 6 but had to go into hospital a few times to be monitored as baby didn’t appear to be moving very much.

"When I went in on December 23 it was to be induced as she really wasn’t moving much at all but I knew that it could take several days. However, I didn’t think it would be Christmas.

"But I was eventually given an emergency caesarean section as baby’s heartbeat was dipping too much.

"It was very scary at the time but thankfully she is here safely now.”

Niamh Ann Catherine Gibson was born at 9.36am weighing 6lbs.

Niamh was a name that the couple both liked, Ann is after Jamie’s mum and Catherine after Abigail’s gran.

Abigail said: “I needed a transfusion after the birth or we might have been out on Boxing Day. However, we got home on Monday lunchtime and it’s lovely to introduce her to her grandparents.

"Due to visiting restrictions at the hospital they couldn’t get in to see her so they were round here to meet her as soon as possible.”

Niamh is the first grandchild for Abigail’s parents, Gail and Richard Smith of Bo’ness, and another granddaughter for Jamie’s parents, Ann and Allan Downie of Grangemouth.

Her first night at home saw Niamh sleep for four hours and Abigail and Jamie, also 34 and a thermal insulation engineer, are hoping that lasts.

"Christmas is certainly going to be a busy time in the future,” said the new mum, “but it’s lovely.

"I missed my Christmas dinner this year but the staff did everything they could for everyone.

"There were tiny Santa hats for the babies, we received a lovely pink knitted Christmas blankets and gifts. It was very kind."

Abigail, who works for NHS Forth Valley and was part of the area’s dental hub during the pandemic, thanked the all the maternity staff for their care of her and baby Niamh.

There were seven babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Christmas Day and four of them were from the Falkirk area.

Col Robin Andrew Jenkins was born at 7.22am weighing 8lbs 3oz to Samara Holstead and Jordan Jenkins. A little brother for Brodie-Mai.

Making an early arrival was Eilidh Park who was due on January 4. She was born at 1.20pm weighing 8lbs 15oz, a daughter for Amanda and Steven Park, and a little sister four-year-old Elise Park.

Freddie Rutter was born at 8.36pm weighing 7lbs 15oz, a son for Charlotte and Chris Rutter.

