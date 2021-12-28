Falkirk Christmas babies: Eilidh makes an early arrival to surprise the Park family of Stenhousemuir

Mum Amanda wasn’t due to give birth until January 4 but baby Eilidh decided she wanted to give the family double celebrations on December 25.

Amanda, 38, who works for Falkirk Council’s social services, discovered that her waters were leaking on Christmas Eve.

When she contacted midwives she was told to come in to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be monitored.

She was placed on an antibiotic drip but hadn’t gone into labour within 24 hours so for safety reasons, doctors decided to perform a caesarean section.

Eilidh arrived safely at 1.20pm weighing 8lbs 15oz.

Amanda said: “It was a bit of a surprise. I was 12 days early with Elise but we didn’t expect it to happen again.”

Mum and baby returned to the family home in Strathmiglo Place, Stenhousemuir on December 26 where they were able to meet the extended family.

Dad Steven, 39, returned home to be with with Elise opening her Santa presents before heading back to the hospital to spend time with his wife and new daughter.

Amanda added: “It was disappointing to miss Christmas morning but Eilidh arriving safely is the main thing.

"She didn’t even have a name until Boxing Day night and this was the only one that we could all agree we liked.

"We knew that we were having another girl and Elise, who will be five in January, was so happy that she was going to have a little sister.”

The family thanked all the hospital staff for their care during their stay.

Amanda said: “They were really kind and had little Santa hats and Christmas blankets for the babies. The mums got gifts too which was very kind.”

Steven, will be leaving the Royal Logistic Corps in March and is currently on resettlement leave so will have lots of time to spend with his family.

Eilidh is another granddaughter for Linda and Walter Park and Colin and Liz Bryce, all of Camelon.

Amanda and Steven thanked them for all their support and help looking after Elise.

There were seven babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Christmas Day with four from Falkirk district.

Col Robin Andrew Jenkins was born at 7.22am weighing 8lbs 3oz to Samara Holstead and Jordan Jenkins. A little brother for Brodie-Mai.

Little Niamh Gibson arrived at 9.36am weighing 6lb, a first child for mum and dad, Abigail and Jamie Gibson of Grangemouth.

Freddie Rutter was born at 8.36pm weighing 7lbs 15oz, a son for Charlotte and Chris Rutter.

