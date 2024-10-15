Falkirk choir on song at Royal National Mod to capture three trophies

By James Trimble
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:27 BST
Youngsters from the Falkrik area are enjoying great success in Oban at this year’s Royal National Mod taking home choir and individual honours.

It was a clean sweep for Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir who picked up the Queen Elizabeth Coronation Trophy in the Choral Unison Open Under 19s, the Tom Crawford Trophy in the Choral Harmony Open Open Under 19s and the Martin Wilson Trophy in the Choral Puirt-à-Beul.

Meanwhile, in the Solo Singing Open 16 to 18 events, Isla Duke from Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir took first place in the girls competition and she and Caitlyn Yule, also from Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir, scored the joint highest marks for music and will share the Meryl Mae Stewart Memorial Trophy.

Caitlyn was also the strongest in the field in the Solo Singing Under 19 competition.

The Royal National Mod is the premiere Gaelic cultural celebration and brings fans of Gaelic music and culture together to celebrate the language, history and future of the Gaels.

