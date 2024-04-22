Falkirk children's rights service hope people will step up to help them coin in £500 from Glasgow Kiltwalk
They hope to reach their target of £500 to allow them to host a special celebration day for Falkirk’s children and young and are appealing to Falkirk residents to help them coin in the cash.
Quarriers Children’s Rights officer Suzanne Brown and Jude McCafferty, Children’s Rights participation worker, will be pounding the streets of Glasgow on Sunday, April 28.
Suzanne said: “We are a really busy team, so we don’t have a lot of spare time for training. We are pinning our success on good snacks getting us around the course.”
Falkirk Children’s Rights is an independent service for any child or young person up to the age of 18 and care-experienced young people up to the age of 26, which
empowers them to participate in decisions that affect their lives.
