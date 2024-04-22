Falkirk children's rights service hope people will step up to help them coin in £500 from Glasgow Kiltwalk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They hope to reach their target of £500 to allow them to host a special celebration day for Falkirk’s children and young and are appealing to Falkirk residents to help them coin in the cash.

Quarriers Children’s Rights officer Suzanne Brown and Jude McCafferty, Children’s Rights participation worker, will be pounding the streets of Glasgow on Sunday, April 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne said: “We are a really busy team, so we don’t have a lot of spare time for training. We are pinning our success on good snacks getting us around the course.”

Suzanne Brown and Jude McCafferty of Falkirk Children's Rights Service will be walking the Glasgow Kiltwalk

Falkirk Children’s Rights is an independent service for any child or young person up to the age of 18 and care-experienced young people up to the age of 26, which

empowers them to participate in decisions that affect their lives.