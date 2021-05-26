Falkirk children's groups can now apply for up to £10,000 of funding

Part of the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 social renewal agenda, the fund is specifically designed to help those children and young people who have been most affected by the pandemic to enable the provision of activities including sports, expressive arts, crafts, outdoor learning, trips and visits.

Food provision of food is also included in the fund.

Funding of up to £10,000 is now available for children's groups to use over the summer holidays

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The fund is designed to ensuret the children and young people who need the most support have the best summer they can through play, being active and above all, enjoying themselves.

“We want to see as many groups and organisations apply so that the maximum numbers can benefit across all our communities.”

Applications for the fund close at 11am on Monday, May 31.