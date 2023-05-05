Falkirk charity which helps vulnerable children and families shares in £1.2 million of funding
A Falkirk charity which provides early intervention services for vulnerable children and their families has received a major financial boost as one of 12 groups sharing in £1.2 million of funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.
The cash grant will allow Home Start Falkirk deliver five family support hubs across the area's most deprived locations, providing potentially life changing support to
families with at least one child under five years of age, who are experiencing mental or physical ill-health, financial difficulties or addiction issues.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the ScottishPower Foundation has awarded over £12 million to charitable initiatives across the UK. It aims to make a significant and
lasting contribution to society and enhance the quality of life in local communities, by providing funding to registered charities and non-profit organisations for the
advancement of education, environmental protection, the arts, heritage, culture, science, citizenship and community development and the prevention – or relief – of poverty.