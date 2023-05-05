News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk charity which helps vulnerable children and families shares in £1.2 million of funding

A Falkirk charity which provides early intervention services for vulnerable children and their families has received a major financial boost as one of 12 groups sharing in £1.2 million of funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.

By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:06 BST

The cash grant will allow Home Start Falkirk deliver five family support hubs across the area's most deprived locations, providing potentially life changing support to

families with at least one child under five years of age, who are experiencing mental or physical ill-health, financial difficulties or addiction issues.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the ScottishPower Foundation has awarded over £12 million to charitable initiatives across the UK. It aims to make a significant and

Home Start has shared in £1.2 million of funding from the ScottishPower FoundationHome Start has shared in £1.2 million of funding from the ScottishPower Foundation
lasting contribution to society and enhance the quality of life in local communities, by providing funding to registered charities and non-profit organisations for the

advancement of education, environmental protection, the arts, heritage, culture, science, citizenship and community development and the prevention – or relief – of poverty.

