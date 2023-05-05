Falkirk charity which helps vulnerable children and families shares in £1.2 million of funding

The cash grant will allow Home Start Falkirk deliver five family support hubs across the area's most deprived locations, providing potentially life changing support to

families with at least one child under five years of age, who are experiencing mental or physical ill-health, financial difficulties or addiction issues.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the ScottishPower Foundation has awarded over £12 million to charitable initiatives across the UK. It aims to make a significant and

Home Start has shared in £1.2 million of funding from the ScottishPower Foundation

lasting contribution to society and enhance the quality of life in local communities, by providing funding to registered charities and non-profit organisations for the