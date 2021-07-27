Falkirk charity teams up with tragic teen boxer's foundation to support youngsters

Talented teenage boxer and footballer Scott Martin died on New Year’s Day but his fighting spirit and memory live on in a foundation which aims to help youngsters.

Scott’s untimely death at the age of 16 left family and friends shocked and grief stricken.

However, tributes began flooding in following the tragedy and funds raised in the former St Mungo's High School pupil’s name allowed his family to set up the Scott Martin Foundation so his name and what he stood for will never be forgotten, while helping raise awareness about youth mental health issues and youth suicide.

The Scott Martin Foundation, named in memory of the talented teen boxer, is teaming up with FDAMH this summer

Now the foundation is working together with FDAMH to help youngsters who are struggling with mental health issues.

A FDAMH spokesperson welcomed the initiative.

They said: “We’re delighted to be working with The Scott Martin Foundation and Falkirk’s Children’s Commission to deliver fully funded 1-2-1 support for young people aged 14 and over this summer.

“Life can be tough at times, no matter what age we are, and sometimes we all need that little bit of extra support. Help is here when you need it.”

FDAMH, which was established in 1981, aims to promote mental well being by providing a range of services which support individuals to recover from mental ill health.

Scott Martin’s mother, Samantha Redding, established the Scott Martin Foundation with help from family and friends and donations made to Scott’s Go Fund Me page.

She said: "We will be working in association with Scott's favourite place, Sparta Gym, to train coaches on mental health issues and help recognise warning signs in kids.

“It will help kids through fitness and support and provide a focus for them. The foundation will also be there to support any child who may need assistance with fees or equipment.

"Scott was at his best when he was training and working towards something.”

Visit the FDAMH website or call (01324) 671 600 to find out more information about the support available.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.