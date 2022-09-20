Falkirk charity shop seeks volunteers and stock donations

The shop on the High Street is looking for good quality donations including ladies and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as bric-a-brac, books, toys, cds, dvds and games.

George Ritchie, manager of the shop which opened last month, said: “Perhaps your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves are full of books you never read?

"Why not have a clear-out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

The PDSA store, which will help raise funds for pet care and treatment, is looking for volunteers and stock.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.”

The charity shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

And they are looking for more people to join the team and volunteer at the shop.

George added: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand.

"Volunteering for PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on any CV, plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

"No previous retail experience is needed as full training is provided for all new volunteers.”