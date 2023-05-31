Falkirk charity says a big thank you to all the volunteers in the area

CVS Falkirk is ahead of the game, however, thanking people who go the extra mile with their volunteer efforts ahead of the big week.

A CVS Falkirk spokesperson said: “From all of us at CVS Falkirk, and on behalf of the whole third sector – all our local charities, community groups, voluntary groups and social enterprises – thank you volunteers.

"We know you don’t do it for thanks or praise, but you deserve that and more, and this week is our opportunity to show you just how much everything you do means.

CVS Falkirk thanks all the volunteers who give up their time to help others

Our team at CVS Falkirk is celebrating with Picnic in the Park again this year, to say thank you to Falkirk District’s diverse, resilient and dedicated volunteers."

the charity will also announce the winners of the 2023 Volunteer Awards.