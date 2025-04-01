Falkirk charity looking for volunteers to help provide support for people affected by crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s national charity supporting people affected by crime is searching for volunteers to help victims and witnesses in the Falkirk area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) is on the lookout for anyone who can offer at least four hours per week and feels they can make a difference. Volunteers will provide vital emotional and practical support to the people who need it most in their own community.

VSS is an independent charity that provides a range of bespoke, trauma-informed personal support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of any type of crime in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may involve providing advice during visits to court, including Falkirk Sherriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court, to help demystify the process, providing emotional support, signposting specialist or professional services or simply being there to listen. All support is geared towards helping people find a way forward and to move on from trauma.

James Whyte is head of volunteering at Victim Support Scotland (Picture: Submitted)

Volunteers are essential to VSS and can have a transformative impact on victims and witnesses.

Due to the level of training and the kind of support required, as well as the need to build strong and lasting relationships, VSS is looking for people who plan to volunteer for a minimum of one year.

Once signed up, new volunteers will be fully supported, receiving in-depth training over 12 weeks to ensure they have the skills and resources they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Whyte, head of volunteering at Victim Support Scotland, said: “Our volunteers are vital to the work we do. Without them, there would be many people dealing with the impact of crime who we simply wouldn’t be able to support.

"The relationships VSS volunteers build with the individuals and families they work with are lifelines and can have a truly transformational impact. Being affected by crime is often one of the most challenging and traumatic things a person will deal with in their life.

"Providing the right support at the right time is crucial to helping victims and witnesses move forward with their lives. Having volunteers who know the region and can meet up in person, where appropriate, makes a huge difference."

Visit the Victim Support Scotland website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.