Falkirk charity looking for volunteers to help provide support for people affected by crime
Victim Support Scotland (VSS) is on the lookout for anyone who can offer at least four hours per week and feels they can make a difference. Volunteers will provide vital emotional and practical support to the people who need it most in their own community.
VSS is an independent charity that provides a range of bespoke, trauma-informed personal support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of any type of crime in Scotland.
This may involve providing advice during visits to court, including Falkirk Sherriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court, to help demystify the process, providing emotional support, signposting specialist or professional services or simply being there to listen. All support is geared towards helping people find a way forward and to move on from trauma.
Volunteers are essential to VSS and can have a transformative impact on victims and witnesses.
Due to the level of training and the kind of support required, as well as the need to build strong and lasting relationships, VSS is looking for people who plan to volunteer for a minimum of one year.
Once signed up, new volunteers will be fully supported, receiving in-depth training over 12 weeks to ensure they have the skills and resources they need.
James Whyte, head of volunteering at Victim Support Scotland, said: “Our volunteers are vital to the work we do. Without them, there would be many people dealing with the impact of crime who we simply wouldn’t be able to support.
"The relationships VSS volunteers build with the individuals and families they work with are lifelines and can have a truly transformational impact. Being affected by crime is often one of the most challenging and traumatic things a person will deal with in their life.
"Providing the right support at the right time is crucial to helping victims and witnesses move forward with their lives. Having volunteers who know the region and can meet up in person, where appropriate, makes a huge difference."
