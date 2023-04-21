Falkirk charity looking for permission to build shed at the Helix Park
Another landmark structure could soon be on its way to Falkirk’s Helix Park – which is already home to the world famous Kelpies.
Cycling Without Age Scotland lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 13 to construct a shed in the Helix Park, Falkirk.
According to the planning documents the £18,200 wooden structure will be located in the car park at the entrance to the Kelpies and, if planning permission is granted, will be constructed by AMT Log Cabins.
The windows and doors of the proposed structure will all be fitted with high quality locks and handles, as well as insulated glass units filled with argon gas.
Cycling Without Age, which regularly takes people on rides at the Helix, has the core aim to enhance and enrich lives by giving elderly and disabled people access to the outdoors through its trishaw rides, access which is denied to so many people simply because of age or limited mobility.