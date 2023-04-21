Falkirk charity looking for permission to build shed at the Helix Park

Cycling Without Age Scotland lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 13 to construct a shed in the Helix Park, Falkirk.

According to the planning documents the £18,200 wooden structure will be located in the car park at the entrance to the Kelpies and, if planning permission is granted, will be constructed by AMT Log Cabins.

The windows and doors of the proposed structure will all be fitted with high quality locks and handles, as well as insulated glass units filled with argon gas.

The new shed could be constructed in Helix Park - home of the world famous Kelpies