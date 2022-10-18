For the last 25 years Central Advocacy Partners, based in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, has been encouraging people to speak up and informing them about their rights, helping them have their opinions heard and choices followed as it offers an independent and free service to some of the most vulnerable people in Forth Valley.

A Central Advocacy Partners spokesperson said: “Our AGM takes place on October 26 and will provide an opportunity for people – including our partners who have

worked with us over the past quarter of a century – to come together and share their memories, catch up with the team and help us plan for the future.

Central Advocacy partners will be holding an event in its West Bridge Street office to make its 25th year

"As well as giving general advocacy support to people about housing, finance, health and well being, we also have a number of specific projects currently running.”

This includes the Survivors' Advocacy Project, which supports people with learning disabilities/difficulties and or autism, who are, or have been, affected by domestic abuse.

Central Advocacy works with people to help them learn to recognise abuse, to understand their rights and make them aware of the options and services available to them.

Autistic’n’Awesome is another self-advocacy group and is aimed at young peopl, with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets regularly and develops advocacy projects for, and by, young people with ASC – running workshops in local schools with pupils and parents.

Victim Support, meanwhile, provides independent advocacy to people with learning disabilities or autism who are victims of or witnesses to a crime.

This project is designed to help them understand what is going on in cases which affect them and to contribute effectively to them and understand what to expect in

relation to proceedings – including whether hearings will go ahead when scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped giving them access to appropriately tailored support before, during and after proceedings will make them feel confident in coming forward and be assured their personal safety will be protected.