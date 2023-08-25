Falkirk charity celebrates 15 years of helping adults with learning disabilities find love and friendship

First established in 2008 in Glasgow by social care charity C-Change Scotland, Dates ‘n’ Mates aimed to tackle social isolation and offer a welcoming environment for

adults with a learning disability to form meaningful connections.

The initiative launched as an independent charity in April now has branches in Falkirk and across Scotland.

Dates 'n' Mates has been helping people find love and friendship for 15 years (Picture: Submitted)

Dates-n-Mates Scotland director John Paul Moffat has worked with the charity since day one.

He said: “As someone with lived experience of a learning disability, being able to advocate for our right to love and friendship is so important and something I will

continue to fight for. Here is to the next 15 years.”

It is a double celebration for Dates ‘n’ Mates as it is also a winner in the STV inclusion awards and now has a free 20 second advert slot showcasing the fun events

its holds which will be shown on STV channels between August 28 and September 6.

In the last 15 years the charity has seen their members’ confidence grow, new friendships blossom, people dating for the first time and even some finding love through events such as club nights, meals outs, bowling, relationship workshops, confidence building workshops, speed dating and much more.

One Dates-n-Mates member said: “I like coming to dates n mates making friends and meeting a really good friend. Doing events helping each other.”

Any adult over the age of 18 with a learning disability can become a Dates ‘n’ Mates member.