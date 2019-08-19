Falkirk Charities Day voted a success as shoppers dig deep

The annual Charities Day in Falkirk town centre was again supported by generous shoppers.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk, the event saw over 25 stalls set up in the heart of the town giving local and national charities and opportunity to raise both funds and awareness about their causes.

Along with the Rotary Club, some of the those present included Falkirk Soroptimists, Strathcarron Hospice, the Friends of Dollar Park War Memorial, Larbert Operatic Society, Forth Valley Recovery Community, DEBRA, Beloved Rabbits and Babysteps.

The event, supported by town centre management group Falkirk Delivers, allowed charities to collect cash as shoppers dug deep into their pockets to support the worthy causes.