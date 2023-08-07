The popular annual Charities Day is back when the town centre will be packed with stalls as local groups and organisations highlight the work they do, as well as raising much-needed cash for their worthy causes.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event runs from 10am until 4pm this Saturday, August 12.

There will be something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.

Falkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan Murray

The organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds.

"Whether you're passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.