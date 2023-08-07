News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Charities Day: Support worthy causes in the town centre this weekend

Falkirk’s High Street will be filled with volunteers this weekend encouraging shoppers to part with their cash.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

The popular annual Charities Day is back when the town centre will be packed with stalls as local groups and organisations highlight the work they do, as well as raising much-needed cash for their worthy causes.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event runs from 10am until 4pm this Saturday, August 12.

There will be something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.

Falkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan Murray
The organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds.

"Whether you're passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.

"Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”

