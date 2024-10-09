Falkirk charities can now apply for up to £5000 of funding to help their cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Building Society Foundation has announced the launch of its fourth round of funding to support charities and continue its commitment to empowering good causes across the country.

Following the success of the previous three rounds, the foundation has awarded a total of 28 grants to charities, enabling them to make a life-changing impact on local communities across Scotland.

A recent report from Foundation Scotland showed over 30,000 people had felt the benefit of the awards following the first two rounds of funding.

This next round of funding is open until Monday, October 21 and charities can apply for grants of up to £5000 to power their initiatives and strengthen community impact.

Scottish Building Society Foundation particularly welcomes applications that support cmmunity facilities and services, transport, open spaces, affordable housing, community development, reduction of poverty and care for the elderly, as well as youth and education, providing training opportunities and support for vulnerable youngsters.

Paul Denton, CEO of Scottish Building Society, said: "As a mutual organisation owned by and run for the benefit of our members, we understand the importance of local communities and want to empower them wherever we can.

“All of these charities support fantastic causes, and for many people, community groups and charities serve as a vital lifeline. Our last round was the highest number of charities we supported, awarding funding across the whole country.

As we approach our next round of applications, I look forward to continuing our work to invest in good causes.”

Visit the website for more information on how to apply for funding.