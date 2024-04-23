Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ceremony, which sees wreaths laid in memory of all those around the world who have died at or as a result of their work, is being held at the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street. A minute’s silence will be observed at 11am before the laying of wreaths by the trades council, Falkirk Council and local trade union branches.

The main speaker this year will be Dave Moxham, the deputy general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress.

Falkirk Trades Union Council secretary Duncan McCallum said: “It has been good to see, since we started marking International Workers Memorial Day a decade and a half ago, the number of people attending steadily growing. It is now well supported by trade union branches, members of the public who may have lost family members to industrial accidents or to ill health brought on by their work and others who recognise it is important we do all we can to end this needless and unnecessary loss of life around the world.

Last year's Falkirk ceremony to mark International Workers' Memorial Day. Pic: Alan Murray

“On this day we commit ourselves to the International Workers Memorial Day motto - Remember the Dead – Fight for the Living, campaigning for better working conditions and improved health and safety legislation, ensuring that we reduce the number of people who leave home in the morning for a day at work, never to return.”

The theme of this year’s event is ‘The climate crisis and workers’ health’, focussing on how we can deal with the changes necessary for a just transition to greener methods of production and making sure this is done without reducing the protections that are currently in place.

The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend.