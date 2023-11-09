Falkirk celebrant wins top title at the UK wide Nation's Wedding Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Flowers was named as Celebrant of the Year at the recent Nations Wedding Awards.

The awards were held for the first time this year and recognise wedding professionals across the UK that have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in the industry with their excellent services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig, 47, lives in Maddiston and has been working as a celebrant for Independent Humanist Ceremonies for around 12 years.

Maddiston-based celebrant Craig Flowers was named Celebrant of the Year at the Nation's Wedding Awards 2023 recently. (Pic: submitted)

In recent years, Craig has been nominated for a few industry awards for both his funeral and wedding work. Last year he won Scottish Celebrant of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Wedding Awards and the nominations have continued this year. As well as his win at the UK wide Nations Wedding Awards, Craig was aslo nominated for Celebrant of the Year at the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023, the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 and the Scottish Wedding Awards 2024.

Craig said: “It’s a real honour just to get nominated for these awards as they come from recommendations and reviews submitted by people who have used my services, in the case of weddings, happy couples. When I found out I had been nominated for a UK wide award I didn’t think for a second that I would win. I was really keen to attend the award evening, but I had a wedding to conduct that same afternoon in Edinburgh so it wasn’t possible. I gave my mum my ticket and she and my dad (also a celebrant) attended the big do in Manchester. When I got the call from my mother to say I’d won, I didn’t believe her at first. I was shocked and delighted.

“I genuinely love my work and doing my little bit to help make a couple’s day special. For them to nominate me and to convince a judging panel that I should be worthy of this accolade is very humbling and it really hasn’t yet fully sunk in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, organised by Oceanic Events, acknowledged the talented individuals, teams and businesses whose sole aim is to provide their couples with the most magical memories and a wedding day to remember.

Craig Flowers was unable to attend the awards ceremony in Manchester but his mum and dad (also a celebrant) attended. His mum collected the award on his behalf. (pic: submitted)