Falkirk care home staff ready to skydive to raise cash for caravan initiative

Brave members of staff at a local nursing home will be hurling themselves out of an aeroplane in order to raise money towards the purchase of an adapted caravan for residents.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
The team of daredevils at Carrondale Care Home, in Beaumont Drive, Carron, will be taking to the air for sponsored skydives at Glenrothes Airfield on Monday, September 25 and then on Sunday, December 3.

First up for the challenge on Monday are five fearless females – and one brave teenage lad – who are on a mission to create lasting memories and unforgettable experiences for the residents at the home.

And if they have to jump out of a plane accomplish this goal then that is okay with them.

Carrondale Care Home daredevils Logan Simpson, Denise Muir, Sue Barry, Eve Wilson, Lindsey McFarlane, Tracy Armstrong and Courtney Lees will be part of the teams taking part in skydiving and abseiling activities in coming weeks (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Carrondale Care Home daredevils Logan Simpson, Denise Muir, Sue Barry, Eve Wilson, Lindsey McFarlane, Tracy Armstrong and Courtney Lees will be part of the teams taking part in skydiving and abseiling activities in coming weeks (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The skydive is just the latest example of Carrondale’s charitable endeavours – last December the generosity of staff, residents and family at the care home helped ensure children who otherwise may have gone without received gifts on Christmas Day.

However, that did not involve stepping out of an aeroplane and hurtling towards the earth at tremendous speed.

A Carrondale spokesperson said: “This latest endeavour involves five of our dedicated staff members and an inspiring 16-year-old, who happens to be the son of our training

officer. Their collective courage and determination exemplify the strong community spirit that Carrondale values.

"The proceeds from this endeavour will also contribute to the Carrondale Adapted Caravan Appeal, a project that seeks to provide our residents with opportunities to explore and enjoy the outdoors in comfort and safety.

"We're aiming to make outdoor adventures accessible to all our residents. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us get closer to our goal of providing an

accessible and comfortable caravan.

"Imagine the smiles and joy as our residents embark on new journeys and experience the beauty of the world around them.”

That’s the picture the team – Nicole Shaw, Eve Wilson, Denise Muir, Courtney Lees and 16-year-old Logan Simpson – will have in their minds when they step out of the aeroplane on Monday.

As if the skydives were not enough, three more staff members will be taking part in an abseiling challenge at Forth Rail Bridge on Sunday October 8.

Visit Carrondale’s Facebook page for more information.

