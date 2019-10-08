Falkirk care home residents will be enjoying Sex on the Beach ... and other cocktails

Fun is the main ingredient of a charitable initiative which aims to allow the older generation to experience today’s cocktail culture this week.

Community Cocktails, which is operated by Glasgow events firm Social and Cocktail, will be stopping off at Thorntree Mews Care Home, in Arnothill Mews, on Friday evening.

A Community Cocktails spokesperson said: “The concept is we donate a full cocktail event – mobile cocktail, cocktail bartenders, glassware, themed decorations, cocktail masterclasses/demonstrations and delicious cocktails – to a care home or other charitable organisation.

“It gives residents a night of of cocktails, music and fun. We are able to give elderly or disadvantaged people a chance to experience the increasingly popular phenomenon that is ‘cocktail culture’.

“The aim of the project was to give something back to local communities in Scotland, throughout which Social and Cocktail has operated in the last five years. We have already organised several Community Cocktails events, which have all been incredibly well received, by residents and staff alike, plus the general public love the concept.”