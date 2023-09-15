News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk care home residents give Scottish cabinet secretary a tour of their digs

Residents and staff at the HC-One run Barleystone care home welcomed a visit from Scottish cabinet secretary for health and social care Michael Matheson.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
The Falkirk West MSP was taken on a tour of the Westquarter Avenue facility and given the chance to chat to residents and staff.

HC-One Scotland’s managing director Maxine Smedley and Barleystone’s home manager Lesley Winning discussed a range of issues, including recruitment and dementia care, and the importance of Barleystone’s close working relationship with the local Health and Social Care Partnership.

Mr Matheson also had the opportunity to observe some of the well being sessions on offer, including a virtual exercise session with Burns Gym and a crafting session run by Creative Mojo.

MSP Michael Matheson visits staff and residents at Barleystone care home (Picture: Submitted)MSP Michael Matheson visits staff and residents at Barleystone care home (Picture: Submitted)
Care home manager Lesley said: “We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone care home, and to show him what a lovely

community we have here. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about.”

