Falkirk care home residents give Scottish cabinet secretary a tour of their digs
The Falkirk West MSP was taken on a tour of the Westquarter Avenue facility and given the chance to chat to residents and staff.
HC-One Scotland’s managing director Maxine Smedley and Barleystone’s home manager Lesley Winning discussed a range of issues, including recruitment and dementia care, and the importance of Barleystone’s close working relationship with the local Health and Social Care Partnership.
Mr Matheson also had the opportunity to observe some of the well being sessions on offer, including a virtual exercise session with Burns Gym and a crafting session run by Creative Mojo.
Care home manager Lesley said: “We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone care home, and to show him what a lovely
community we have here. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about.”