The barge cruise was provided by The Seagull Trust, a charitable organisation run by volunteers, that offer accessible canal cruises for anyone with special needs and the elderly.

Staff and residents also enjoyed sandwiches and artisan ice creams from the Milk Barn in Falkirk, followed by a beautiful sail along the canal from the Falkirk Boathouse, taking in the scenery.

The excursion was arranged by staff at Bankview, part of the Holmes Care Group, and is just one of the ways allow residents to socialise.

Bankview staff and residents enjoy a day out on the canal

Bankview resident Patricia Grant said: “I had an absolutely fantastic day out, I particularly enjoyed the barge outing along the canal, and paired with ice cream – what more could you want.”