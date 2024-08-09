Falkirk care home invites community to join them for fundraising fayre.
Residents and staff at a Falkirk care home are inviting the community to join them for their fundraising fayre.
The event takes place in the grounds of Burnbrae Care Home in Burnbrae Road, Falkirk on Saturday, August 24.
It runs from noon to 4pm.
There will be lots of stalls and entertainment, including plans for live music.
All money raised on the day will go towards the residents’ comfort fund which allows staff to arrange activities for all the elderly folk living in the home.
