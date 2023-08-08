News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk care home hosts carnival to coin in cash for residents comfort fund

A local care home has organised a Summer carnival to raise money for residents and make their stay just a little better.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

The event takes place at Thorntree Mews Care Home, Arnothill Mews, Falkirk, from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 19.

There will be stalls, tombola, a silent auction, hook-a-duck, tin can alley, bunny petting and lots more.

Maddie Walls, one of the event organisers, said: “We are having a Summer Carnival to raise money for our residents’ comfort fund, which pays for extra outings and entertainment.”

