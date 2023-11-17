News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk care firm takes home two major titles at prestigious national recruitment awards

A local home care company has won two awards at the British Recruitment Awards thanks to innovative strategies to attract care professionals and meet the growing demand for home care.
By James Trimble
Published 17th Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Home Instead Stirling and Falkirk earned the In-House Recruitment Team of the Year title and the firm’s group recruitment and retention manager Fiona Lauder received the Leader of the Year at the event, which acknowledges excellence in recruitment and retention across various sectors.

This year’s awards featured over 200 entries from organisations throughout the UK.

Suhail Rehman, owner of Home Instead Stirling and Falkirk, said: "We're incredibly proud of this achievement at The British Recruitment Awards. It's a testament to our

Home Instead's Fiona Lauder and Stewart Robertson at the British Recruitment Awards (Picture: Submitted)Home Instead's Fiona Lauder and Stewart Robertson at the British Recruitment Awards (Picture: Submitted)
outstanding team's dedication and innovative approach to recruitment, aiming to make a positive difference in the care sector.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see all our hard work acknowledged in these awards.”

Under Fiona’s leadership, the company saw a 62 per cent surge in applications and a 36 per cent reduction in employee turnover.

