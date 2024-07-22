Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young cancer survivor from Falkirk has enjoyed a transformational five-day sailing adventure with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Thom, 24, was diagnosed with an astrocytoma brain tumour in 2020.

Last week she set sail with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on a seaborne adventure with the charity in Largs along with other young people who understand and can relate to what she has been through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, which was founded by record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur in 2003, takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Olivia enjoyed a life changing experience at sea thanks to the charity(Picture: Submitted)

Olivia, who comes from Bo’ness, felt right at home at sea with her fellow survivors.

She said: “People often expect you to just be completely back to normal as soon as you stop treatment. That's you, you should be back to normal, back to work, back to uni, whatever it is, back to school.

"And that you should be able just to do what people your age are doing without any issues, but being here with people that understand why you're too tired to go out or why you just want to lie down for a bit, it's nice to not feel judged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can be yourself here and you don’t have to keep yourself going all the time like you feel you have to do sometimes at home.”

Founder and patron of the charity, Dame Ellen said: “We see it time and time again. Young people arrive anxious and isolated. But they leave feeling part of something, accepted, independent, and optimistic.

“We are only able to support as many young people as we do thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Because of them, thousands of young lives have been transformed after cancer through life-changing sailing and outdoor activity adventures.

“This summer we will welcome hundreds of young people from right across the UK who need post-treatment support. We will be there for them and they will believe in a brighter future.”

The experience certainly helped Olivia find her feet again back on dry land.