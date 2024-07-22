Falkirk cancer survivor sets sail thanks to legendary yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Olivia Thom, 24, was diagnosed with an astrocytoma brain tumour in 2020.
Last week she set sail with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on a seaborne adventure with the charity in Largs along with other young people who understand and can relate to what she has been through.
The charity, which was founded by record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur in 2003, takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.
Olivia, who comes from Bo’ness, felt right at home at sea with her fellow survivors.
She said: “People often expect you to just be completely back to normal as soon as you stop treatment. That's you, you should be back to normal, back to work, back to uni, whatever it is, back to school.
"And that you should be able just to do what people your age are doing without any issues, but being here with people that understand why you're too tired to go out or why you just want to lie down for a bit, it's nice to not feel judged.
“You can be yourself here and you don’t have to keep yourself going all the time like you feel you have to do sometimes at home.”
Founder and patron of the charity, Dame Ellen said: “We see it time and time again. Young people arrive anxious and isolated. But they leave feeling part of something, accepted, independent, and optimistic.
“We are only able to support as many young people as we do thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Because of them, thousands of young lives have been transformed after cancer through life-changing sailing and outdoor activity adventures.
“This summer we will welcome hundreds of young people from right across the UK who need post-treatment support. We will be there for them and they will believe in a brighter future.”
The experience certainly helped Olivia find her feet again back on dry land.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.