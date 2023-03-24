News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Caledonia Choir hitting right notes with spring concert in Trinity Church

Preparing to entertain their audience with their first spring concert since lockdown are the talented members of Falkirk Caledonia Choir.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT

The event takes place in Falkirk’s Trinity Church on Wednesday, April 26 at 7.30pm – doors open 7pm. It will be an opportunity for people to see and hear the choir under the baton of new conductor Helen Robbie and accompanist Fiona Hobson.

A choir spokesperson said: “Since we last performed, there have been a few changes. David and Mhorag Malloch decided it was time to step down after approximately 40 years with the choir, and we are indebted to them for leading us over the years and introducing us to many fine songs.

“However, we have been extremely fortunate to secure a new musical team – Helen leads the choir with bags of positivity and cheerfulness and Fiona is an accomplished pianist. It’s great to have them both on board and we look forward to what they introduce us to in the future.”

Falkirk Caledonia Choir rehearsing for their first Spring concert after lockdown. Pic: Michael Gillen
Since the pandemic the choir which has around 70 members, has moved its rehearsal venue to Larbert East Church. Always on the lookout for new members to join them, anyone who wants to sing is welcome to give it a try – no formal audition to worry about just go along on Monday evening when the choir meets from 7.30-9.30pm. They perform a wide variety of music from sacred to opera, Scottish to musicals.

Next year marks the choir’s centenary – no small feat for a such a musical group outside the major cities, and lots of events are being planned.

The spokesperson added: “Although our name is the Falkirk Caledonia Choir, we represent the whole of Falkirk district – not just the town – and we’re delighted to be performing our centenary concert in Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday, April 26, 2024.”

For more details see the choir’s website or Facebook page both of which also have details of how to get tickets for the spring concert. These cost £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £4 for children which is the same as 2020 prices.

