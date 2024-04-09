Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the members of Falkirk Caledonia Choir cannot wait to share their wealth of music and song when their centenary concert takes place on Friday, April 26 in Grangemouth Town Hall.

Choir president Steve Millar said for a while members thought that they would be lucky to make the centenary year, adding that Covid, the retiral of their conductor and accompanist after 40 years service and the loss of their main concert venue when Falkirk Town Hall closed, all posed major problems.

There was to be further tragedy when, as they began to rebuild their musical team, they lost accompanist Fiona Hobson when she died suddenly.

Falkirk Caledonia Choir rehearsing for their Centenary Concert on Friday, April 26 in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pic: Michael Gillen

Steve said: “Helen Robbie, our new conductor, was then joined by Steph Moyes as accompanist and together they have brought much fun and enjoyment to rehearsals, while steering the choir in new directions.”

He added that while Falkirk, traditionally seen as an area dominated by industry, has in many ways reinvented itself and the arts and music continue to be well supported.

"There are few choirs outwith the major cities who have managed to maintain both membership and public support for a hundred years and we are immensely proud to reach this milestone. Nowadays we seek to represent the whole of the Falkirk area,” said Steve.

"We are also very proud of our being an amateur choir which welcomes all who enjoy singing. When we come together we make a wonderful sound and while there may be but a few who relish singing solo, everyone gets a great deal of enjoyment from what they achieve collectively.

"Being part of Falkirk Caledonia Choir is also a great social experience. Lifelong friendships are often made through participation in the choir and this has never been more important than in recent times.”

The centenary concert will include songs in Scots, English, French, Latin, Swahili and even one with no recognisable words at all. There are pieces from Queen and Jesus Christ Superstar and the choir will joined by Beatha, a group of young musicians including a piper.