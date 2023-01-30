Giles Nicol, who owns Finnegans, was so moved when he heard about how many families are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis that he decided he wanted to do something to help. After talking to Heidi Hemsley, who runs Labelled With Love – a project run by Falkirk Trinity Church to provide school uniforms to families in need – Giles realised how big the need is locally.

He said: “Lots of my customers are teachers and talking to them and to Heidi really made me aware just how desperate the need is. I was hearing stories about some children leaving school on a Friday and having nothing to eat until the Monday. I just thought I want to do something – I want to feed them.”

Heidi was able to recommend several families who would benefit and Giles asked other schools to identify families who would appreciate it.

Finnegans' owner Giles Nicol with the volunteers who helped out

The first evening saw 35 people coming along and Giles was delighted to see how much they enjoyed sitting down in the restaurant, based in Falkirk Business Hub, Vicar Street.

They were given burgers from Falleninch Farm and chips with one of Giles’ handmade empire biscuits to take home.

“The families who came in for a meal were over the moon. To see how much they all enjoyed it was just incredible,” he said. “One wee boy told me it was the best burger he’d ever had.”

But the chef has also been amazed at the response since he mentioned the event to his loyal customers.

“One man gave a very generous donation to help me cover costs and so many people have asked if they can give me donations. I was also given chocolate to give to the kids to take home, which they loved.

“The day after the first meal, I got a message from someone offering to cover the cost of the next meal and someone else has now made a donation for a third meal. I have no problem at all giving my time, that’s nothing, but it’s so kind for people to offer to help cover the costs.

“I also have to thank my staff and Heidi and her friends, Liz and Marilyn, who volunteered on the evening.”

The generosity means that it looks like it will become a monthly event for the cafe.

The idea to invite the families in came from a conversation he had with Heidi, who was thanking him for a donation he made to help feed families over Christmas.

“Hallglen’s food pantry was making up bags containing everything families need for Christmas dinner and Trinity Church was sponsoring some of the bags,” Heidi explained. “People were very kind and Giles made a donation so I wanted him to know how much the bags had been appreciated.”

But Heidi’s conversation just made Giles realise how bad the problems are facing families now and he was determined to do more to help.