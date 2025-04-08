Falkirk CAB voice concerns on impact of planned welfare reforms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which provides free advice and support has hit out at the UK government’s planned welfare reforms.

Falkirk Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has spoken of the “terror” being experienced by sick and disabled people at the thought of the changes being implemented.

Calling for a rethink on the proposed cuts to welfare, CEO Mary Baillie said many of those contacting the Falkirk CAB were already struggling to meet their basic needs.

Last month Labour Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the UK government would tighten the eligibility criteria for PIP from November 2026, potentially resulting in reduced payments for many.

PIP is paid to people who have difficulty completing everyday tasks or getting around as a result of a long-term physical or mental health condition.

Although the benefit is being phased out in Scotland and replaced by the devolved ADP, any reduction on spending on PIP by the Treasury would have a knock-on effect on the Scottish government's budget.

The minister also announced plans to raise the standard allowance of Universal Credit by £7 per week to £98, which would directly affect claimants in Scotland.

However, she said incapacity benefits under Universal Credit are to be frozen in cash terms for existing claimants from April next year, with payments for new claimants to be reduced.

The work and pensions secretary said there would be "an additional premium" for people with severe lifelong conditions.

The work capability assessment is to be scrapped in 2028, though it is not yet clear how Scots would be assessed for Universal Credit under the proposals.

The Falkirk CAB CEO said: “Over recent weeks, the national conversation on welfare has been distressing, even terrifying for sick and disabled people. Every day we provide free, impartial and confidential advice to people in the most vulnerable circumstances, we have seen that many disabled people here in Falkirk are struggling to meet their most basic needs.

"We have seen a huge 25 per cent increase in conversations about PIP (Personal Independence Payment) and ADP (Adult Disability Payment) since the pandemic, while one in six children in Falkirk are living in poverty.

"Social security is an investment in all of us. It should be both the safety net, and the springboard, that any of us could need at any stage in our lives. Investing in social security benefits all of us and our economy in the long term. Instead, the UK government proposals could deliver devastating cuts without providing a clear road map towards supporting people to realise dignity, fairness and respect.”

Ms Baillie added: "If the proposed changes go ahead, many of the most vulnerable people in our society could have a worse quality of life.

"The UK government has objectives to tackle child poverty and increase living standards, their proposed reforms to welfare are completely contradictory to these objectives.

" While we are grateful to Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank for his engagement with us on this issue, we continue to urge the UK Government to rethink their proposals and prevent disabled people from experiencing further harm.”

Falkirk CAB is in Meeks Road, Falkirk, and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 3pm.