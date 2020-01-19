Falkirk butcher launches ‘the ultimate haggis’ for Burns Night

Falkirk-based family butcher Malcolm Allan has secured an exclusive listing with Asda for what it proudly claims is the Ultimate Haggis - developed specially for Burns Night.

The firm invested in research and taste panels with Queen Margaret University to “ensure the recipe really was the best”.

A broad selection of different haggis was tasted and after numerous sessions the Malcolm Allan recipe was adapted to create the whopping 900-grams “chieftain” (o’ the pudden race).

Malcolm Allan direcor Gordon Allan said: “Everyone has different opinions on what the ultimate haggis should taste like, so we challenged ourselves to find out once and for all – and then create it for the retail market. We really invested in the process and we’re confident we have created – the ‘Ultimate Haggis!”

Malcolm Allan has manufactured quality Scottish meat products since 1954, when it opened a family butcher shop in Bonnybridge.

The company has grown in size and now employs 180, it remains a traditional Scottish family butchers’ business, with Malcolm’s sons and grandsons all involved in the company on a day-to-day basis.

Heather Turnbull of Asda said: “We’ve a great working relationship with Malcolm Allan and the addition to our shelves of the ‘Ultimate Haggis’ is something really special for our Scottish stores.

“Malcolm Allan has brought an innovative and excusive product to Asda shoppers, which stays true to the traditional Scottish cooking method, meaning our customers can celebrate Burns Night with a great product at a great price”.

Meanwhile Asda says it has a range of other products that are perfect for Burns Night, mysteriously including olives, which might have been hard to find in 18th century Scotland.

Its selection also offers sausages from We Hae Meat; haggis truffles from Simon Howie butchers, and the McIntosh Burns Box - which contains an individually wrapped haggis, tatties, neeps and whisky sauce”.