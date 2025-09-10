Falkirk businesses invited to attend council-organised networking event

Local businesses and social enterprises across the Forth Valley are being invited to explore supply chain opportunities in a free-to-attend event at Alloa Town Hall.

Falkirk Council has joined forces with Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils, as well as the Supplier Development Programme (SDP), to connect interested groups with public and private sector buyers at the event from 9.30am to 1pm on Tuesday, September 16.

In addition to the headline partners, exhibitors also include organisations such as Business Gateway, FES, Forth Valley College, NHS Forth Valley, Ogilvie, the Robertson Group and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

The "Meet the ‘Real’ Buyer” event provides an opportunity to introduce businesses and social enterprises to procurement officials in an informal setting, as well as connecting with support bodies to help with business growth and advice on the bidding process.

Falkirk Council has joined forces with other Forth Valley local authorities to organise the event in Alloa Town Hall next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There is an annual public spend of around £16.6 billion in Scotland and SDP Scotland offers free training to support and champion the tendering for this work.

Attendees at the event will also have the chance to learn about the business support available, to help them expand their skills, grow their business and improve their chances of winning work.

SDP programme manager Gillian Cameron said: “It has been four years since the last Forth Valley Meet the ‘Real’ Buyer event and SDP is delighted to return to the region alongside our fellow exhibitors.

“With so many exciting contracts coming up in the area, there will be plenty to discuss. Tickets are limited, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.”

Visit the website for more information on booking a place at the event.

