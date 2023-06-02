Falkirk businesses and STV weatherman Sean Batty champion the Scotland Loves Local campaign

The weatherman was a hit with traders and shoppers when he was in town last week filming the latest wave of a promotional campaign for Scotland Loves Local.

Sean is an ambassador for the Scotland Loves Local campaign, championing the critical need for people to get behind businesses in their community.

He was in town on Friday filming with members of Falkirk Delivers, who are sharing their experiences about why local support is not only important to their enterprise but to the future of the town.

Sean Batty meeting staff at FK1 VIP Barber. From left, Jade McLean, Sean Batty, Kemal Celebi and Senol Emlev. Picture: Scotland's Towns Partnership

They will feature as part of a new video series, starring Sean, being produced by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) encouraging people to think, choose and spend locally.

Sean, who spent some of his childhood in Falkirk, met town businesses and stopped for selfies with passers-by as filming took place in the town centre.

He said: “It was great fun. Falkirk’s home to brilliant businesses with fantastic people behind them. It was a pleasure to get a glimpse into some of them and to hear the massive difference that local support means to them. These businesses need our support though. If they’re to continue to be there for us, we need to be there for them. People in Falkirk – and across Scotland – can help build a better future for their community by choosing local.”

The local businesses are supporting a rallying cry for people across Scotland to help secure thousands of jobs and millions of pounds-worth of spending across the country by simply choosing local.

Sean Batty stopped by Sisters and Misters to meet with Lauren Brown. Picture: Scotland's Towns Partnership

Among those backing the drive are the wizardry inspired Whimsic Alley and The Lonely Broomstick on the High Street. Between them, the businesses owned by mother and son Doris and Leslie Lenaghen are supplied with products from 700 other small businesses.

Doris said: “The support of local people is important. Without it, the High Street would be dead. We need people to support businesses more – and come back time and again. It’s not just about shopping. It’s about people coming into the town centre to socialise too, supporting all sorts of businesses. If everyone spent just £5 more with local businesses every week it would make a huge difference.”

The local businesses will feature in a social media campaign and in materials encouraging other businesses to back the call to action.

Others supporting the campaign include Donna Liddell, who has worked at designer children’s clothing boutique Jolly Tots on Bank Street for 33 years, with the last 25 years as its owner.

Sean Batty meets fans while promoting the Scotland Loves Local campaign in Falkirk. Picture: Scotland's Towns Partnership

She said: “It really is a case of use them or lose them. We have all got to shop locally to keep local businesses alive. We’re lucky to have strong support in the community.

“It’s been a tough few years - first with covid and then with the cost of living. But, like all other local businesses, we just try to get on with it and do the best we can. I know the majority of our customers and we do our best for them. Many of those who first came in as children are now coming back with children of their own. I’m lucky that I just love my job. I love seeing everybody coming in - and coming back.”

Lesley Urquhart, proprietor of children’s shoe shop Clever Clogs further along the street, added: “Buying shoes for children isn’t really a thing you can do online. We get to know our customers and their children. Like other local businesses, we provide the sort of experience you can’t get with an online giant.”

Baker Eddie Marshall, who has owned and run Marshall’s Family Bakery on Manor Street for 12 years, said: “The service you get from a local business cannot be matched. We get to know local people. They get to know us. We’re part of each other’s lives, which is nice. They know they’re getting quality. Many people changed their shopping habits during coronavirus to support more local businesses, which was great for us. But we need that to continue – and for even more people to do it.”

Sean meets Leslie Lenaghen at The Lonely Broomstick. Picture: Scotland's Towns Partnership

Lauren Brown, owner of Sisters & Misters on Lint Rigg, is also involved in the campaign, and staff at FK1 VIP Barber told Sean about how the salon is growing.

Kimberley Guthrie, who owned and ran a successful business in Falkirk for 17 years and is now STP’s interim chief officer, said: “It’s fantastic to have Sean as a champion of the Scotland Loves Local campaign. The response he had in Falkirk was fabulous. I know myself the direct difference that people getting behind businesses makes in their community. It allows enterprises to flourish, protects jobs and keeps our town centres as vibrant places to live, work and visit.”

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, added: “We cannot underestimate the importance of people choosing local – and we’re blessed with so many brilliant businesses in Falkirk.

"Please think local first and help build a better future for our community.”