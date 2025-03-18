Falkirk business partners take on weightlifting, kayaking and running challenge for charities

Two business partners and friends have set themselves a huge challenge to help raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

Michelle Gallagher and Nicole Garner, who own online coaching business 365 Female, have come up with the idea of The Heavy Long Way Hame – a fitness challenge to raise awareness and money for charity.

The pair, who are both 33, will complete the three part challenge in May in 24 hours. They will weight lift 1820lb between them before kayaking Loch Lomond and running home to Falkirk from Balloch.

They are completing the challenge in aid of BEAT, an eating disorder charity, and cancer charity Breast Cancer UK.

Nicole Garner and Michelle Gallagher are taking on the Heavy Long Way Hame challenge in May. (Pic: Submitted)

Michelle explained: “We wanted to do something, a huge challenge, to raise awareness and money for two charities.

"We chose the charities as they are both really close to our hearts.

"I suffered from an eating disorder for around 10 years when I was younger. I never really spoke about it, and I’ve just now recently shared my story.

“BEAT is a great charity that anyone suffering from an eating disorder can reach out to and I’d encourage people not to be scared to talk like I was.

"A friend of ours is struggling with breast cancer so we wanted to support Breast Cancer UK.”

During their challenge, Michelle and Nicole will lift 800kg between them at local gym OwnIt before heading to Loch Lomond to kayak – something that is new to them.

Michelle said: “We know we can weight lift and we can run, but we’d never done kayaking before – that’s new to us.

"We’ve joined the Stirling and Falkirk Canoe Club and have been learning about safety.

"Once we’re out the kayak we’ll be running the 62km back to OWNNIT.

"We’ve done about 20 weeks of really focussed training and we’ve another 10 to go.”

Nicole said: “It’s a huge challenge but we are trying to raise funds for two incredible charities that mean a lot to us.

"We’re doing our best to raise as much awareness as possible. This challenge means a lot to us – not just for the physical feat, but for the impact it can have.”

Michelle added: "It’s going to be some challenge for us, but we’re both excited and looking forward to it.

"We’re inviting people to join us to run the last 10k or 5k. Our clients, family and friends are going to join us for the last part of the challenge.

"We’ve got at least 40 people signed up to run the 10k or last 5k with us.

"The 10k route will be from the Falkirk Wheel and the 5k is from CS Fitness in Bankside.

"We’ve had a lot support and we’re looking forward to finishing with a big crowd back at OWNNIT.”

The ladies’ 24-hour challenge will start on Saturday, May 17 and finish on Sunday, May 18.

To support Michelle and Nicole or to join them on the last leg of their challenge visit https://365female.com/365-program-3179

