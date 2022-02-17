Falkirk business owners: 'These kids are running - and ruining- our streets'

For the last year there have been numerous incidents of vandalism – graffiti and windows being smashed – in the East Bridge Street, Callendar Riggs area of the town centre.

Matters seem to have come to a head at the start of this month, when between 40 to 50 youngsters reportedly gathered together in the evening and caused major damage to shops.

One business owner said: “The main problem is in the Callendar Riggs area – the bottom end of the town. It’s getting so bad now the multi-storey car park has got to have a steward in place.

Shopkeepers and business owners in the east end of Falkirk say youths are running riot

"I’ve just opened my business in the town and on my second day my windows were smashed. I think I saw about 30 or 40 of them, all around 12 to 15-year-old, on Friday night – February 4 – kicking at windows and doors and shouting abuse.

"The police were called and they started throwing bottles at officers.”

Another shopkeeper stated it was like the youngsters were “running the town”.

"The presence of these youths has put a lot of people off walking down this end of the town. They are running the streets of Falkirk. There are business owners I know who say their lease is up next year and they won’t be renewing it.

"The police didn’t seem to be taking it seriously, but now they are putting more officers out on patrol, more boots on the ground.”

Last Friday mounted police made their presence felt in the town centre.

Just a few days before that Falkirk area commander Craig Walker visited Callendar Riggs to launch the Falkirk Safer Streets initiative – in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers – and meet town centre manager Elaine Grant to hear first hand the concerns of shopkeepers over the anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Walker said: “This initiative builds upon the good work already being undertaken by local officers and partner agencies and aims to provide further reassurance to local businesses and those using the town centre.

"We want those living and working within the town centre to feel safe, and any instances of anti-social behaviour within the town centre will be dealt with robustly.”

Ch Insp Walker pledged his officers will be undertaking high visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to retailers and members of the public over the coming weeks.

Elaine Walker, Falkirk Delivers manager, said: “This has been an ongoing situation for over a year, with concerns from businesses regarding the anti-social behaviour near the former bus station and Callendar Riggs particularly at weekends.

"It’s a small minority who are causing the problem – most of the kids who use that area are lovely and gather their with their friends. There are a number of them who are smashing windows and causing other problems.

"There has now been a 360 degree CCTV camera installed in that area now - it's now officially recognised by police as a hotspot and they see it as a priority area and are now working to protect the businesses.”

