Falkirk bus passengers offered new range of flexible ticket options

The ticketing updates have been designed to reflect today’s post-pandemic travel needs following a detailed analysis of passenger and purchasing data. As a result, First Midland expects the new ticket options will help many customers save money.

The new range of tickets will enable customers to travel flexibly over a number of days, taking journeys that suit their new work, travel or caring patterns.

Duncan Cameron, First Bus Scotland managing director, said: “The new pricing creates a simpler, fairer and more flexible choice of tickets. So whether you only travel on weekends, or are a ‘new normal’ commuter, our new tickets options reflect today’s real-world travel.

First Bus has come up with a number of different ticket options

“These changes are essential to allow us to continue to deliver services across Falkirk and Stirlingshire for our customers. We have worked hard to keep any fare increases to a minimum – ensuring that no increase surpasses Consumer Price Inflation - and continue to offer customers the cheapest fares via the First Bus App.

“There’s never been a better time to make bus travel part of your everyday routine and we are confident that with these changes, we’ll see people in the local area choose bus over car as their preferred mode of travel, benefitting both the environment and their pockets.”

Available on the First Bus App, customers can spread a set number of journeys across seven and 28-day validity periods, enabling them to choose the appropriate ticket best suited to them and providing greater flexibility and value for money.

First Midland is also continuing with its participation in the Scottish Government’s scheme to provide free travel to under 22s.

The overhaul of First Midland ticketing options will see existing fares increase by an average of 5.7 percent.

However, with the newly designed fares suiting the swift rise of hybrid working and the end of the traditional five-day commute – people are being offered journeys that are more cost-effective compared to previous prices.