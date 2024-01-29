Falkirk Burns Club members host annual celebration of Rabbie in Grangemouth hotel
Falkirk Burns Club held their annual celebration of Scotland’s national bard at the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s event again took place in the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth and was attended by many members and guests.
Welcoming guests and proposing the Selkirk Grace was chairman and club president David Wheeler, who also later proposed the toast to the King.
The Address to the Haggis was by Alex Wheeler with Jim Shields delivering the Immortal Memory.
The Toast to Scotland was from Brian Goldie with David Wilson proposing the vote of thanks at the end of the evening.
This followed further recitations by Simon Crozier, John Merrilees and Jimmy Gavin, while the piper for the evening was Tommy Couper.