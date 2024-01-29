News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Burns Club members host annual celebration of Rabbie in Grangemouth hotel

Falkirk Burns Club held their annual celebration of Scotland’s national bard at the weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
This year’s event again took place in the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth and was attended by many members and guests.

Welcoming guests and proposing the Selkirk Grace was chairman and club president David Wheeler, who also later proposed the toast to the King.

The Address to the Haggis was by Alex Wheeler with Jim Shields delivering the Immortal Memory.

The top table for Falkirk Burns Club annual Cclebration. Pictured: Back row; Willie MacRae, Jimmy Gavin, John Merrilees, Charles Macdonald, Jamie Crozier, Brian Goldie, and Tommy Couper. Front row; Iain MacSween, Ian Crozier, Jim Shields, David Wheeler Chairman and President, David McClements, and David Barclay. Pic: Michael GillenThe top table for Falkirk Burns Club annual Cclebration. Pictured: Back row; Willie MacRae, Jimmy Gavin, John Merrilees, Charles Macdonald, Jamie Crozier, Brian Goldie, and Tommy Couper. Front row; Iain MacSween, Ian Crozier, Jim Shields, David Wheeler Chairman and President, David McClements, and David Barclay. Pic: Michael Gillen
The Toast to Scotland was from Brian Goldie with David Wilson proposing the vote of thanks at the end of the evening.

This followed further recitations by Simon Crozier, John Merrilees and Jimmy Gavin, while the piper for the evening was Tommy Couper.

