Falkirk Burns Club make generous donation to Falkirk Foodbank
When the club held its annual celebration of Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns at the end of last month, they first of all handed over a cheque for £500 for Falkirk Foodbank.
Now in its 12th year of making up food parcels for communities across the district, the food bank has never been in greater need of donations, both of cash and provisions.
The welcome cheque was handed over by the club’s chairman and president, David Wheeler, at the event in the Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth on January 26.
Food bank chairman Alastair Blackstock gratefully received the donation.
Based at Tamfourhill Industrial Estate, the volunteers at Falkirk Foodbank helped 9300 people by delivering a parcel of food within six days in 2022/23. This included to almost 3000 children.