Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the club held its annual celebration of Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns at the end of last month, they first of all handed over a cheque for £500 for Falkirk Foodbank.

Now in its 12th year of making up food parcels for communities across the district, the food bank has never been in greater need of donations, both of cash and provisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The welcome cheque was handed over by the club’s chairman and president, David Wheeler, at the event in the Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth on January 26.

David Wheeler, chairman and president, of Falkirk Burns club, presents a cheque for £500 to Alastair Blackstock, chairman Falkirk Foodbank. Pic: Michael Gillen

Food bank chairman Alastair Blackstock gratefully received the donation.