Their Burns Supper took place in the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth on Friday and was chaired by club president David Barclay.

As well as welcoming guests, which included many past presidents, Mr Barclay had the task of proposing a Toast to the King, a first in living memory for the club members.

The Immortal Memory was given by renowned local historian Ian Scott, while David Crozier Addressed the Haggis.

Falkirk Burns Club annual celebration with chairman and president, David Barclay seated centre with guests and past presidents. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Toast to Scotland was given by George Marcinkiewicz, with Robbie Tierney proposing Our Guests and John Thomson gave the vote of thanks.

Entertainment was provided by Ian Crozier, John Merrilees and Grant Williamson who all gave recitations, while there were musical items from Colin Thomson and the piper for the evening was Tommy Couper.