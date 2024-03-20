Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eleanor Morrison, of the 11th Falkirk Brownies, was the first girl from the pack to receive the award, which is the highest possible for any Brownie to achieve.

The Gold Award is presented to those youngsters who have completed all six theme awards – Know Myself, Express Myself, Be Well, Have Adventures, Take Action and Skills for my Future.

In order to gain a theme award, the youngsters who are between the ages of seven and ten, must complete certain activities as a group at the unit’s weekly meetings, as well as working on interest badges at home. They must also complete a final challenge.

Members of the 11th Falkirk Brownies including Isla Nelson, Eleanor Morrison and Rosie Feeney with their awards certificates. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

But there were further celebrations at the unit’s meeting in Comely Park School last Tuesday, with two of Eleanor’s fellow Brownies also receiving awards for their hard work.

Rosie Feeney was given a Bronze Award for having completed two theme awards an Isla Nelson received her Silver Award for achieving four theme badges.

Claire Allan, leader of the 11th Falkirk Brownies, said: “Two years ago we handed out the first of the six theme awards to our girls. Since then the Brownies have been working hard on their badges and have come a long way progressing through each of the six themes.

"This is the first time we have presented the Gold Award to anyone in our unit.

Pictured with award certificates Isla Nelson, Brownie Silver award, Eleanor Morrison, Brownie Gold award and Rosie Feeney, Brownie Bronze awards. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"It is the highest award that a Brownie can achieve and we are all very proud of Eleanor.”