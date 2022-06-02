Falkirk brothers earn British Empire Medals for lifelong commitment to pipe bands

Thomas and Peter Anderson have been playing on a variety of local pipe bands for almost half a century and got their BEMs for their commitment and dedication to music and piping.

Thomas, 76, said: “I didn’t know it was happening, but I was quite proud to hear about it. It’s just nice to be recognised for something you do for the community for most of your life.

"My brother is chuffed too, but he’s a bit shy about it – I’m shy too when it comes to public speaking, that’s not my forte. We just play the music.”

Pipe band stalwarts Peter and Thomas Anderson have earned themselves British Empire Medals

Both brothers have certainly let the music do the talking for the last five decades, voluntarily sharing their talents and teaching music in the pipe band community.

Thomas is well known as pipe major of the Wallacestone and District Pipe Band for 32 years, before moving to Camelon Pipe Band.

As a young man he played with Muirhead and Sons, one of the top pipe bands in Scotland, winning the world pipe band championships several times.

While he was with Wallacestone and District Pipe Band, recognised as one of the oldest surviving civilian pipe bands in the world having been

formed in 1887, Thomas was keen to provide tuition to younger people and established a juvenile band.

For almost 50 years he has selflessly given up many evenings each week – not to mention whole weekends – to enhance the musical skills of others and

provide free tuition to all who wish to learn.

Since the pipe bands are self-funding enterprises, Thomas has also maintained a focus on fundraising in order to buy instruments and uniforms for young band

members, ensuring all can access the music, whatever their background.

Under the leadership of Thomas and brother Peter, the band won a large number of national championships and they have taken bands to perform abroad at events in France, Spain and China.