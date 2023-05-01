Thomas and Peter Anderson, were recognised for providing free music tuition to children and adults and for making a contribution to their local community for half a century.

There awards were announced in the 2022 HM The Queen’s birthday honours, the last ever to be made by the monarch prior to her death in September. They received their medals at a ceremony in Callendar House last Friday with Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson making the presentation.

The pair began their pipe band involvement at Camelon Pipe Band in the 1950s along with their brother Jimmy, who like Tom was also learning to play pipes, while Peter was learning the snare drum.

Thomas and Peter Anderson who were awarded BEM for services to piping

After a couple of years at Camelon, their father moved the three boys to Wallcestone & District Pipe Band, where in Tom’s words “we flourished”.

The boys obvious talent was soon spotted and, at the age of 12, Peter was asked to join the world famous Muirhead & Sons Pipe Band from Grangemouth, where he would go on to win five World Pipe Band Championships, as well as tying for first place in the World Solo Drumming Championships, all while still in his teens.

Tom and Jimmy also left Wallacestone to join the BHC Pipe Band, later known as BP Grangemouth Pipe Band, as they moved up through the grades and into grade one, before joining up with Peter once more at Muirhead and Sons, where they were all part of the 1969 World Championship winning band under Pipe Major Robert Hardie.

In 1972 Tom was invited to return as PIpe Major to the Wallacestone band, who were struggling in grade four. He began to rebuild the band, teaching many young pipers, while Peter, who was still with Muirhead’s, taught the drum corps.

The Anderson brothers receive BEMs for services to piping at ceremony in Callendar House, left to right, Deputy Lieutenant Neil MacDonald, Provost Robert Bissett, Thomas Anderson, Peter Anderson and Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson.

The impact of their teaching soon began to pay dividends and the band began to feature regularly on the prize list at contests and move up through the grades. After the Muirhead’s band was disbanded in 1978, Peter also returned to Wallacestone as leading drummer and in 1980 the band were crowned both World Champions and Champion of Champions in grade two and promoted into the top grade.

As well as providing free tuition and competing, they always made time for the band to support local community events.

Tom and Peter continued with Wallacestone for many years teaching countless young pipers and drummers, before Peter moved for a spell in charge of the drum corps with the now defunct Central Scotland Police Pipe Band and Tom’s retirement from playing in 2011.

After his time at the police band, Peter returned to Wallacestone where he still teaches and plays, while Tom began teaching and assisting the Pipe Major at Camelon Pipe Band, one of his former pupils.

As well as giving up many evenings and weekends to enhance the musical skills of others and provide free tuition to all who wish to learn, as pipe bands are self-funding enterprises, Tom has also maintained a focus on fundraising in order to buy instruments and uniforms for young band members, ensuring all can access the music, whatever their background.

