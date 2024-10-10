Falkirk breast cancer campaigner Mandie Malcolm dies, aged only 35

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 16:42 GMT
The family of a Falkirk breast cancer campaigner who spent the last nine years raising awareness of the condition has announced her death.

Mandie Malcolm died in Strathcarron Hospice on Monday.

She was only 35.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015 weeks after her 25th birthday and very quickly learning it was terminal, she focused on living life to the full and completed an impressive bucket list of places to visit and things to do.

The family of Mandie Malcolm has announced her death. Pic: ITV/Lorraine
The family of Mandie Malcolm has announced her death. Pic: ITV/Lorraine

These included trips around the world, including Australia and to the United States, running a marathon and meeting lots of celebrities.

For several years Mandie, who grew up in Redding and attended St Mungo’s High School, also wrote a column in the Falkirk Herald, detailing her experiences. Entitled Perfectly Frank, it paid tribute to her constant companion, a little pug called Frank, but also her tenacity and straight-talking about the disease.

She appreciated all that the NHS did for her but was also a strong advocator for improved treatment for breast cancer patients. Earlier this year she appeared on the Lorraine TV show to talk about the postcode lottery of access to medicine, following the approval last December of Enhertu for use on the NHS in Scotland.

However, the drug has not been licensed for use by NHS England.

Mandie Malcolm appearing on the Lorraine show in March to discuss breast cancer treatment postcode lottery. Pic: ITV/Lorraine
Mandie Malcolm appearing on the Lorraine show in March to discuss breast cancer treatment postcode lottery. Pic: ITV/Lorraine

Mandie received the drug 17 times and said it had a profound impact on her.

She told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “The difference it has made to my life is incredible. Before receiving it I was bedridden with tumours on my liver and my spine.

"I wasn’t living, only existing. In reality, I was dying.”

She also spoke in the Houses of Parliament to MPs, pointing out the disparity for patients south of the border.

Mandie and Ross Malcolm on their wedding day in January 2020 with Frank the pug. Pic: Emma Gray
Mandie and Ross Malcolm on their wedding day in January 2020 with Frank the pug. Pic: Emma Gray

However, shortly after that appearance the treatment was no longer effective for Mandie and her oncology team began looking at other options.

Sadly, these only gave her a few more months with her loved ones: husband Ross, parents John and Pauline, twin brother Gary and sister-in-law Laura, sister Nicola and her beloved niece and nephew.

In her final column for the Falkirk Herald, Mandie wrote these inspiring words: “Always have hope, if you have hope you will always find a way to carry on even at life’s most challenging of times.

“Always keep your loved ones close to laugh and enjoy the good times with and to help you through the difficult times.

"The mind is a powerful tool so always try to have a positive outlook and remember that tomorrow is always a new day.

"Life never turns out the way you think it will.

"I have met two loves of my life (my husband and pug Frank), managed to travel a lot of the world, ran a marathon and ticked off two bucket lists, all whilst living with secondary cancer.

"I will definitely be adding to this. I look back at what I have achieved and feel proud.

“Always be kind, a small act of kindness goes a long way and is much appreciated.”

