Falkirk boy, 5, takes on 100 mile cycle challenge for charity supporting his baby brother

Five-year-old Theo Hardie had such a good time at a recent family support group run by Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland that he didn’t want to leave.

After learning that all the fun activities he got to take part in were only possible because of fundraising he asked his mum if he could raise money.

Now, Theo, who is not long off his stabilisers, is planning a 100 mile cycling challenge around the Falkirk area. He plans to pedal up to four miles a day to raise as much money as he can between now and the end of June.

Theo Hardie, aged five, is riding 100 miles to raise money for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland as the charity supports his little brother and their family.

Mum Taylor Hardie said: “Theo’s brother Jude was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus eleven months ago and from birth, SBH Scotland were in touch with us.

"For us as parents having the charity in our lives means we don’t feel alone, but we were touched by what it means for Theo. At the family group we could see Theo making connections with other children; understanding now that his brother isn’t the only one with these disabilities and that he isn’t the only sibling.

"We’re so proud of Theo, he’s become so much more confident on his bike and I think it’s so amazing that he’s grasped how important fundraising is for the charity and wants to put his new skills into action.”

The family had set a fundraising target of £1000, but Theo has already smashed that goal.

Theo Hardie with his little brother Jude who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

SBH Scotland provide a lifetime commitment of support and information to anyone affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, through a range of services including one-to-one support, a helpline, support groups and outings.

Lynsey Hamilton, fundraising manager for the charity, said: “What an absolute superstar Theo is. We’re incredibly grateful to Theo and his family for all the effort they are putting into this challenge and we’d like to thank everyone who is donating.

"This is going to be a touch year financially for SBH Scotland and we rely on fundraising to be able to provide all of our services.

"Theo’s fundraising will ensure many more friendship building support groups for his family and for other families across Scotland.”