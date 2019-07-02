Falkirk-born sculptor Andy goes Weir’s Way for tribute to Tom

A former Graeme High School pupil has made his mark in the art world and is using an Oor Wullie sculpture to pay tribute to Scottish legend Tom Weir.

Andy MacVicar (38), who also attended Wallacestone Primary School, now lives and works as a full-time sculptor technician up in Inverness after graduating with a Masters in Fine Art degree from the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and spending time in New Zealand.

Three years ago he was involved in the first Oor Wullie Bucket Trail, when 16 sculptures of Scotland’s famous dungarees-wearing, spiky haired youngster were strategically positioned around Dundee.

The sculpture Andy created for that Bucket Trail is entitled Our Artifacts and is now on permanent display in The McManus art gallery and museum.

His creation for this year’s Bucket Trail – which is spread right across Scottish cities, including Glasgow and Edinburgh – is called Well Here We Are and has turned young Wullie into wooly hat wearing Scottish television personality Tom Weir.

Known for the show Weir’s Way, the environmentalist, who died in 2006, was ahead of his time and was walking the hills of Scotland long before it became the popular activity it is today.

For Andy it was a real labour of love.

He said: “He’s a bit of a hero of mine. When I was working in bars I would get home in the early hours and watch Weir’s Way. Tom Weir is responsible for my love of the Highlands.

“It’s also 70 years since Tom’s first article was published by DC Thomson.”

The sculpture can currently be found in Inverness train station and is raising funds for the Archie Foundation Highland Appeal to help the Highland Children’s Unit provide 24-hour care and support seven days a week for sick children and their families.

Andy said: “I hope Tom would enjoy seeing so many people of all ages getting their walking boots on exploring Scotland this summer in aid of raising money for charity and finding all the colourful sculptures of Oor Wullie representing all aspects Scottish culture.”

Examples of Andy’s work are held in both private and public collections throughout the UK and overseas.

His current Loch Ness Sculpture Studio project aims to explore and redefine wilderness and support the creation and placement of outdoor works of art and sculpture in the Scottish landscape.

He is also involved in the Nairn-based Green Hive initiative, which finds artistic uses for plastic which is found discarded or washed up on local beaches.