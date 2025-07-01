Falkirk-born artist Barbara Rae and swimmer Duncan Scott honoured by King

Two people with strong Falkirk connections were honoured by the King at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today (Tuesday).

Artist Barbara Rae, who was born in Falkirk, was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire, while swimmer Duncan Scott, who used to train at Grangemouth Sports Complex, was made an OBE.

Both received their awards in the King’s New Year Honours.

Dame Barbara follows in the footsteps of another revered Falkirk artist, the late Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, who was also honoured for her services to art.

Born in Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, her family moved to Crieff when she was aged two through her father’s work with the Walter Alexander bus company.

But she regularly travelled by bus to visit her granny and other relatives in Falkirk. It was while passing all the industry on this journey that her interest in capturing what it evoked onto canvas was first born.

Dame Barbara studied at Edinburgh College of Art and went on to teach art in secondary schools then lecture at Aberdeen College of Education and Glasgow School of Art.

Her work has been shown around the world in both group and solo exhibitions, including at venues in Chicago, New York, Washington, Santa Fe, Oslo, Hong Kong, Dublin and Belfast.

In 1999 she was awarded a CBE and received an Honorary Doctorate from Napier University in Edinburgh, where she now lives and works.

An exhibition of her work received critical acclaim when it opened at Callendar House in Falkirk in 2023.

Entitled East and West, it drew from her Scottish roots and was inspired from Leith Docks in the east and the Atlantic coastline in the west.

Speaking after her investiture, the 81-year-old dame said the ceremony was nerve-wracking, but the King had put her at ease.

She said: “I’m feeling relieved, actually, because it was a bit nerve-wracking, especially having to walk backwards and curtsy.

“But he was very interesting to talk to, and expressed interest in what I was doing, talking about my Antarctic travels.”

Dame Barbara added that her award was a “rare accolade” and she hoped it would inspire up and coming artists.

Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott won his eighth Olympic medal at the Paris Games last year.

He said receiving an OBE for services to swimming was a "special moment".

The 28-year-old is also an ambassador for Scottish Swimming's Learn to Swim programme.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: "You don't do sport for the recognition. You do it for things that you want to achieve, either individually or as part of a team.

"But there is that added element that it's really humbling and really nice to be recognised for the hard work that you've put in."